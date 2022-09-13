Advertisement
Find WhatsApp messages now by date. Here’s how to go about it

Find WhatsApp messages now by date. Here’s how to go about it

Find WhatsApp messages now by date. Here’s how to go about it

WhatsApp

WhatsApp continually introduces new features to enhance the usability and popularity of its platform. Everyone is unable to put the app down for this reason.

Different communication applications continued to be released even after WhatsApp, but none of them were as satisfying to keep users using them.

This is clear from the business’s forward-thinking strategy and its mission to improve people’s lives.

This time, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables users to search for WhatsApp messages by date, making the search process simpler for users.

There are instances when we forget to do something crucial that was requested of us, yet we can still locate the communication because we can recall the date.

For example, suppose you’re using WhatsApp Business and your employer assigned you a task that was due next week but you missed the brief.

So you can now find it by looking at the date the communication was sent.

This feature was first noticed in 2020, but the firm has yet to make it a reality.

However, it appears that the corporation is attempting to deploy these functionalities in several areas.

This functionality will first be available for iPhone users, but it will also be available for Android users.

How to Search WhatsApp Messages by date?

As was said above, this function had been developed over the previous two years but was unable to reach the market.

After removing the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 from the Testflight, WAVetaInfo, a site that monitors new features, “discovered that WhatsApp is finally going to release the feature again in the future.”

WhatsApp Messages by Date can be searched in the following ways, albeit they are not yet fully developed features:

  • To read the chats on a certain date, tap the date icon and navigate to that day.
  • To dismiss the date view, scroll through the discussion.
This tool will be useful when looking for the initial message sent to a specific group of friends or reading a message that someone else sent on a specific date.

