For iOS users, Instagram fixes the sound bug in Stories

Instagram for iOS changed how it handled the sound for Insta Stories in a contentious way.

The app used to muffle Stories while your iPhone was in silent mode.

Instagram has now published a fresh update that appears to have returned the behavior.

Instagram Stories came with sound by default. Have you ever dealt with it? Many Instagram users recently complained about a particular modification on Twitter. Some users even claimed that Instagram had totally overwritten the settings on their iPhones, making the device unusable. Even if their iPhones were in silent mode, Instagram Stories was automatically playing sound. It was actually a “stories sound glitch,” which Instagram has since corrected with an update.

According to recent reports, Instagram for iOS changed how it handled the sound for Insta Stories in a contentious way. As everyone is aware, the app used to muffle Stories while your iPhone was in silent mode and obey the silent option. Nevertheless, it recently began doing so independent of your iPhone’s settings for all Stories. Regardless of your iPhone’s settings, the sound for the stories was always set to “on”.

You no longer need to be concerned, though, as the company has now released a new version to address this bug. Instagram now published a fresh update that appears to have returned the behaviour to normal. A Meta representative explained that this was caused by an iOS problem and said the most recent Instagram for iOS update would fix it. He said that:

“This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.”

Download the most recent Instagram for iOS version from the App Store if you are having problems. Following that, the sound of any Instagram Stories you open on an iPhone in silent mode will be muted. The sound will no longer automatically play. If this update corrects the behavior for Instagram Stories sound, let us know in the comments section.

