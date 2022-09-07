 FR7 is Sony’s first mirrorless camera

Sony’s FR7 is a full-frame interchangeable lens camera.

It could be mounted on a crane, dolly tracks.

Costs $10,000 without a lens.

Advertisement

The “world’s first” full-frame interchangeable lens camera with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) robotic technology has been launched by electronics giant Sony as the FR7. The business describes it as a special mirrorless camera that combines remote-controlled robots and the technology of the FX6 cinema camera.

It costs more than $10,000 without a lens and is intended for professional productions including reality shows, concerts, dramas, music videos, and more. It could, for instance, be mounted on a crane, a tripod, or dolly tracks and follow subjects remotely without interfering. With its pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, it could potentially be mounted on a moving object, giving the director more creative angles and perspectives.

Furthermore, compared to traditional robotic TV cameras, the large sensor allows for a more cinematic vision. According to Yang Chen, vice president of Sony Electronics, “the cinematic look and feel are swiftly becoming the standard in broadcasting and live production since it provides new techniques to convey a story. “Over the past two years, we’ve observed a sharp increase in content developed remotely or in small locales with poor access.”

Sony appears to have taken the rear of an FX6 and coupled the mount and small body to a smaller motorized mechanism to create the FR7. It is designed to pan and tilt smoothly at speeds ranging from.02 to 60 degrees per second, with a range of +170 to -170 degrees (pan) and -30 to 195 degrees (tilt) (tilt). You can save up to 100 camera presentations and control it with a web application or the optional $2,625 RM-IP500 remote controller.

A 10.3-megapixel sensor is an unusual option due to the 4K resolution limitation, as it may not be sufficient for some high-end applications. It does, however, allow 4K recording at 120 frames per second and 1080p recording at 240 frames per second. It also has a native ISO range of up to 409,600 and a dynamic range of 15+ stops, making it ideal for low-light shooting. It also incorporates S-Log3 gamma, S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3 color spaces for HDR, as well as enhanced color grading capabilities.

Also has the same autofocus capabilities as the FX6, including Fast Hybrid AF, Real-time Eye AF, and Real-time Tracking, plus it supports touch focus via the web app. Sony believes that the eye-detect AF is rapid and accurate, which will be critical in circumstances such as reality television or live streaming without a human operator. It also has a changeable electronic ND filter, dual SD/CFexpress Type A slots, an ethernet link for remote control (and power), and SDI/HDMI video outputs.

Advertisement

The FR7 is $12,200 with the Sony FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 cinema lens and costs $9,700 without a lens. On September 7, it will be up for preorder in the US; later this week, Sony will show it out at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam.

Also Read Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs Sony Xperia 5 IV is the company's latest flagship smartphone. It has...