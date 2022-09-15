Future Samsung phones to arrive button-less.

Samsung phones may not have a power button or volume rocker, following the lead of some concept models.

The company will instead employ software features for the power and volume keys.

Samsung’s button-less phones may only be sold to businesses.

According to Connor, a tipster on Twitter, Samsung intends to produce phones in the future with no buttons.

The company’s upcoming models of phones may not include a power button or a volume rocker, following the lead of a few concept models.

The power button has not been attempted to be removed by Huawei, however, the volume buttons have.

Virtual volume buttons on the Huawei Mate 30 could be activated by tapping the screen’s edges.

However, Samsung intends to do away with all buttons and, it is said, will instead employ software features for the power and volume keys.

The upcoming S23 series won’t be impacted by the adjustment.

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 will be the first phone without buttons, but according to Samsung’s typical release schedule, that lineup won’t be available for another two years.

It could potentially end up on the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Although it is too soon to say anything, the source suggests that Samsung’s button-less phones may only be sold to businesses, while normal users may continue to receive the standard button-equipped phones.

Many consumers may not like the change because they prefer actual buttons on their phones over virtual ones.

Software implementations can overlook inputs, which exposes a straightforward feature to potential problems.

For example, since the virtual volume buttons on the Huawei Mate 30 were inconsistent, not everyone liked them.

Samsung’s solution might be favorably received by the general public, nevertheless, if it is effectively optimized for reliable results.

Nevertheless, as there has been no confirmation, we advise treating the information with caution.

