Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • GKD Mini Plus, handheld gaming with new retro design released
GKD Mini Plus, handheld gaming with new retro design released

GKD Mini Plus, handheld gaming with new retro design released

Articles
Advertisement
GKD Mini Plus, handheld gaming with new retro design released

GKD Mini Plus handheld gaming console

Advertisement
  • The GKD Mini Plus has a 3.5-inch display, Rockchip RK3566 chip and 640 x 480-pixel resolution.
  • It can run older games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance systems.
  • Detachable analogue sticks enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Advertisement

It’s not every day that a retro-styled handheld gaming console is released. One such device is the GKD Mini Plus handheld gaming console.

The new device has a 3.5-inch display, a Rockchip RK3566 chipset, and a 640 x 480-pixel resolution.

The Mini Plus comes with an optional component that has analogue sticks and enables Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networking.

The entry-level Rockchip RK2566 with four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores running at 1.8GHz and a Mali-G52 GPU power the GKD Mini Plus.

Because of its retro aesthetic, it can run older games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance systems.

It includes a 3,000 mAh battery and 1 GB of RAM. Along with quad shoulder buttons, it also has many more buttons.

Advertisement

The handheld may be charged via its USB-C connector, which also serves as a data transfer terminal.

The device also includes dual microSD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The detachable analogue sticks, GKD Mini Plus, can be inserted into the device through USB-C.

The analogue sticks were also used in the Mini Plus Classic, albeit GKD was mute on its release date.

The GKD Mini Plus costs 469 yuan ($67) in China. At this time, no pricing information is available for the GKD Mini Plus Classic.

The Mini Plus’s global distribution is similarly unknown. Third-party merchants in China are among the quickest ways to purchase merchandise.

Advertisement

Also Read

Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available
Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available

Logitech Brio 500 is an upgrade to the classic Logitech C920, which...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Depp-Heard Trial, Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 2022 Controversies
Depp-Heard Trial, Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 2022 Controversies
iPhone Xs price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone Xs price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & features
Realme c21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme c21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story