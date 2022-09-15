GKD Mini Plus, handheld gaming with new retro design released

Logitech Brio 500 webcam camera with 1080p quality is now available
It’s not every day that a retro-styled handheld gaming console is released. One such device is the GKD Mini Plus handheld gaming console.
The new device has a 3.5-inch display, a Rockchip RK3566 chipset, and a 640 x 480-pixel resolution.
The Mini Plus comes with an optional component that has analogue sticks and enables Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networking.
The entry-level Rockchip RK2566 with four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores running at 1.8GHz and a Mali-G52 GPU power the GKD Mini Plus.
Because of its retro aesthetic, it can run older games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance systems.
It includes a 3,000 mAh battery and 1 GB of RAM. Along with quad shoulder buttons, it also has many more buttons.
The handheld may be charged via its USB-C connector, which also serves as a data transfer terminal.
The device also includes dual microSD card readers and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The detachable analogue sticks, GKD Mini Plus, can be inserted into the device through USB-C.
The analogue sticks were also used in the Mini Plus Classic, albeit GKD was mute on its release date.
The GKD Mini Plus costs 469 yuan ($67) in China. At this time, no pricing information is available for the GKD Mini Plus Classic.
The Mini Plus’s global distribution is similarly unknown. Third-party merchants in China are among the quickest ways to purchase merchandise.
