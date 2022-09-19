Google has updated its Lens app for Android and iOS users.

Users will be able to jump right into a filter right away when they make a query.

It will use MUM technology for harder and more detailed queries.

Google has decided to update its Lens right after a few other expected announcements that will come out by the end of this month. With this change, users will be able to jump right into a filter.

In 2021, users who opened Google Lens through their search bar saw a three-part display.

This gallery view inspired screenshots, and images were later displayed in a grid.

You could even use your camera to tap or swipe all the way down to the “Search” button.

Now, the company has decided to add a new carousel with lens filters that take you to a new section right away.

When you tap on one, the tool for visual search is turned on. And after you swipe, you can click on a filter’s name to find out what it is meant to do.

As you can see, the process is now much faster than it was in the “classic” version of Google Lens.

Before, you had to open the search and then check to see if people had made their questions more specific.

This great feature is up for grabs for both Android and iOS users today.

Reports suggest the company will announce more Lens features at Search On. This will happen this month.

Some features of visual search that have been shown off and talked about but haven’t been released yet are multi-searches that use MUM technology for harder and more detailed queries.

Scene exploration is another thing that people are looking forward to. This is where you look for something that is right in front of you at that moment.

