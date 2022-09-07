Google announces launch date for its iPhone 14 rivals.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were first previewed in May at Google I/O.

The Pixel Watch, Buds Pro, and Google’s upcoming flagship phone series have all received official launch dates from the company.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were first previewed in May at Google I/O, but the official launch date has now been announced.

On October 6 at 7 PM PKT, Google will reveal its future smartphones. The dominant search engine has also revealed the name of the upcoming SoC that will power Pixel 7 handsets.

According to most sources, it was going to be called the Tensor 2, but it will now be called the Tensor G2. The G might stand for “Google,” a condensed version of “gen 2,” or even both.

It's all coming together. Advertisement Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The Google Pixel 7’s design is also known to us thanks to the company’s recent teasers.

The camera visor style of previous Pixel phones is still present, but this time there are individual cutouts for each lens.

Although the display bezels are a little bit smaller than before, the rest of the phone is largely unchanged.

Google has also disclosed the color possibilities for the Pixel 7 smartphones.

The Pixel 7 will come in the colors Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow, while the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a Hazel shade rather than Lemongrass.

There isn’t much information available regarding the Pixel 7’s specifications save the second-generation Tensor chipset.

The Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly come with an additional 48MP telephoto lens on top of the standard Pixel 7’s 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 7 is anticipated to have the same size as the Pixel 6 at 6.3 inches (down from 6.4 inches), but the Pixel 7 Pro will be slightly smaller.

The resolution and adaptive refresh rate are anticipated to remain the same, even if the phones utilize a new display panel.

