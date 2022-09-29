Google Career Certificate Scholarship: Great opportunity for Pakistani students

Dr. Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, praised Google Career Certificates
Pakistan's President, Dr. Arif Alvi, praised the change and told what he...
Pakistani students can now apply for the Google Career Certificate Scholarship. It’s a great opportunity for Pakistani students, both male and female, who want a Google certification and don’t want to pay for it. Google certification will help students get ready for careers in a short amount of time even if they don’t have any experience.
Anyone who wants to improve their employability without leaving home can sign up for one of Google’s online certification programmes. All of the courses that are part of this programme are free. Also, the process of signing up is done online. Students only need to make a profile and sign up for the course. Also, students must spend ten hours a week on the course they signed up for in order to finish it.
IT support, project management, data analysis, user experience design, IT automation, digital marketing, and e-commerce are just few of the areas covered by the many free online courses available today. All students are encouraged to sign up for these programmes, which give them a chance to add google certification to their resumes.
Google’s courses for getting certified can be taken online. A recent study shows that 57% of Pakistani teens and young adults have started to use the internet. This shows that having the right skills and knowing how to use the internet can have an effect on the whole country. Because of this, students should spend their time and energy learning skills that will help them succeed in the future.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get trained by Google professionals and get marketable skills. The good thing about the Google career certificate scholarship for skill development courses is that you can still sign up for them even if you are new to the field or don’t have any relevant education.
Young people in today’s fast-paced, contemporary society need to constantly improve their knowledge and abilities in order to keep up. To stay ahead in the race, you must learn new skills. And when you can learn new skills for free, you shouldn’t pass up the chance. So, don’t wait! Apply for the Google Career Certificate Scholarship right away.
Isn’t that so? Have you thought about taking one of Google’s courses? To begin, please review the following pre-requisites and criteria.
The Google Career Certificate Scholarship offers Pakistani students the following benefits:
click here to fill out the out the form for the Scholarships of google career certificate. if you want to know about courses please click here.
For further details please watch this video here below:
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.