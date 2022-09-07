Google has released first Android 13 patch for Pixel phones

Google has published a security patch for its Pixel smartphones running Android 13.

Starting today, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones will begin receiving the September patch.

The update won’t be available for the Pixel 6a, one of the Android 13 compatible handsets.

Advertisement

Google has published a monthly security patch for Pixel smartphones running Android 13 for the month of September.

The security patch for Pixel smartphones promises to address some of the frequent concerns brought about by Android 13.

Google released Android 13 for its Pixel line last month, promising to fix more than 150 bugs while also introducing some new ones. A couple of these issues have been addressed in the current patch.

The September security patch addresses user interface, Bluetooth connectivity, and battery life concerns.

A number of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners noticed concerns about battery depletion after updating to Android 13. Google’s recent update appears to have resolved the issue.

The update fixes the problem where some background processes boost battery consumption. Therefore, customers can now anticipate a patch for the increasing battery drainage.

Advertisement

The wireless charging on the Pixels was a significant problem with the Android 13 release. When users updated Google Pixel devices to Android 13, they noticed that the wireless charging stopped functioning.

The most recent version resolves the problem that can prevent wireless charging mode from activating in some circumstances, so wireless charging for Pixel smartphones should now function as intended.

The fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a was a serious issue since it did not operate or unlock the phone even with unregistered fingerprints.

The problem has been resolved in the most recent update, with Google claiming that recognition and reaction have been improved.

There is also a fix for Bluetooth, which prevents certain devices from connecting.

The user interface problem where alerts were not correctly displayed on the lock screen has also been resolved.

Advertisement

Starting today, Pixel smartphones running Android 13 will start receiving the September 2022 security patch.

The update won’t be available for the Pixel 6a, one of the Android 13 compatible handsets, until later this month.

Also Read GoPro Hero11 Black key specs leaked, revealing a 27MP camera GoPro's next-generation Hero11 Black action camera will include a new CMOS sensor...