Google is facing $25.4 billion in fine claims in Uk

Google could face fines of €25 billion ($25.4 billion) as a result of two lawsuits.

The lawsuits claim that Google engaged in deceptive advertising techniques.

Google says it will “fight it vigorously” and that the case is “speculative and opportunistic”.

In two suits due to be launched in the coming weeks, Google might face a significant fine in British and Dutch courts.

Google might face a fine of €25 billion ($25.4 billion) as a result of the two lawsuits.

According to reports, the lawsuits claim that Google has engaged in deceptive advertising techniques.

On behalf of the publishers affected by Google’s alleged activities, Geradin Partners made the following statement.

“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damage it has caused to this important industry.

This is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers. ” Damien Geradin

According to a Google spokeswoman, the company plans to “fight it vigorously” and that the case is “speculative and opportunistic.”

The action in the UK aims to obtain compensation for website owners, including traditional publishers, who have banner ads on their websites.

Any impacted publishers are welcome to join the Dutch claim in the interim.

