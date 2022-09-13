People spotted the public preview of the Google Home app in the APK deconstruction of the current version of the app.

There is no assurance that Google will include these capabilities in the upcoming release.

A sign-up page is already available and can be reached using an Android phone by clicking on this link.

Some users have early access to new features when they are in development as part of testing. The same is true for Google, which launches beta tester programmes to provide Android users with early access to new innovations. While this is standard practice, such early apps have been omitted from the Google Home app.

However, Google is changing this approach in the near future by allowing early access to the app through Google’s Preview Program.

For those who are unfamiliar with the APK teardown, it displays the features that are currently being developed.

It provides details on the features that will be added later. However, there is also no assurance that Google will include these capabilities in the upcoming release. On the other hand, there is data circulating online that validates the roll-out of the Google Home feature for Android. In addition to this, a sign-up page is already available and can be reached using an Android phone by clicking on this link. When the programme is ready, you can use this link to request an invite. If you intend to sign up, you should be aware that beta programmes are not flawless. There is a possibility that the new features are accompanied by bugs and can cause an issue with the app as well. So keep your heart open before you opt for it. There is a chance that the new features will be accompanied by bugs, which will cause problems with the app. So, before you decide, keep your heart open.