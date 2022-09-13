Google is reported cancelling plans to release new Pixelbook

Google had planned to offer a new Pixelbook next year, but those plans have since been scrapped.

Google has demonstrated its attempts to improve areas outside of Android in recent years, including tablets with the release of Android 12L and wearables with the upcoming Pixel Watch.

Laptops were another area that Google was looking to grow next year, and according to The Verge, Google had planned to offer a new Pixelbook, but those plans have since been scrapped.

The project was cancelled as part of Google’s recent cost-cutting moves, and members who worked on the Pixelbook have been reassigned to other departments.

The Verge recalls Google hardware executive Rick Osterloh telling the publication that the company was “going to do Pixelbooks in the future.”

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that “Google doesn’t share future product plans or personnel information.

However, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users […] In regards to our people, in times where we do shift priorities, we work to transition team members across devices and services.”

On October 6, Google will unveil new hardware, including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, a new Pixel Watch, and some speculation suggests new Nest Home hardware as well.

Google is also planning to debut a Pixel foldable tablet next year, though not at the next event.

