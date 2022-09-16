In a future update, you’ll be able to see written versions of your voice messages.

A new gallery view for photos lets you scroll vertically when selecting an attachment from the drop-down menu.

You can send an emoji to RCS messages using Google Messages reactions.

A recent update to the Google Messages app has prepared it for new messaging functions and existing features, according to 9to5Google’s “APK Insight” report. This incompleteness

You can send and receive voice messages whether you are sending a standard SMS/MMS message or an RCS message. In a future update, you will be able to see written versions of your voice messages.

This will make it easier to communicate, especially if you can’t hear the message out loud. It was turned on by hand, and then it was tested in the report.

Screenshots show that the voice memo is transcribed on the device. During testing, when a voice memo was longer than 10 seconds, there was a clear delay.

“Transcripts can help when voice message audio isn’t clear, or listening isn’t an option. Voice messages are transcribed only on your device, and the transcript contents aren’t sent to Google. Manage anytime in settings.”

You can send an emoji to RCS messages using Google Messages reactions. A new update would let you respond to a message with any emoji, not just the seven available.

The thumbs-down emoji has been replaced by an icon showing all emojis. Users received new emojis as reactions whether the feature was enabled or not.

Finally, there’s a new gallery view for messages. When selecting a photo, the gallery’s attachment menu lets you scroll vertically.

These features may come in a future version of Messages, but they aren’t confirmed.

