Google Messenger app is testing ability to respond to iPhone SMS messages

The Users of Google can now respond to iPhone users via text message

When an iOS user sends a message to Android, an Android user can respond with an emoji.

This is a response from iOS users to the fact that Android users can now do the same thing.

Advertisement

There will always be competition between Android and iOS. But last month, Google started a campaign called #GetTheMessages to persuade Apple to add RCS messaging to the iPhone. But this campaign didn’t work out. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, asked a journalist a month later to buy his mother an iPhone because he couldn’t send high-quality videos to her Android phone. On the other hand, Google is still trying to improve how Android and iPhone users can message each other. The most recent feature that is being tested shows this. A Reddit user noticed that the Google Messenger app is testing the ability to respond to iPhone SMS messages. So, when an iOS user sends a message to Android, an Android user can respond with an emoji, just like they can with WhatsApp.

Google appears to be trying to catch up to Apple, as emoji replies are currently available for iOS users when receiving texts from Android devices. But because Google didn’t have this feature, Google users couldn’t see it as a message reaction. Instead, they got a quote from the message. So, with this new change, users would see emojis instead of the messages that were quoted. Well, this is a response from iOS users to the fact that Android users can now do the same things.

Using emojis to respond to messages isn’t something new. There are already a lot of messaging apps that can do this, like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and Instagram. Also, this feature was in the beta version of the messaging app, but not everyone has access to it yet. So let’s keep waiting.

Also Read Mozilla claims that Google Chrome is unfairly competing with them Mozilala has called dout to Google. Mozilla has put out a report...