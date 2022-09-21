Google migrates Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks

All reminders made on Google Calendar and Google Assistant will be sent to the Google Tasks app.

Google Assistant has been able to remember things for you for a long time. It will remind you at the time you asked, and you can set it to remind you again after a certain amount of time.

Google Tasks came out later and had the same features, but it was hard to keep track of all your reminders with it.

In its most recent blog post, “The Keyword,” Google says that it is getting ready to move all of its users’ reminders to Google Tasks.

Google says you can create tasks using Gmail, Google Chat, and Google Calendar. This applies to Google’s online and mobile apps.

“In the coming months,” when you use Google Assistant to set a new reminder, a pop-up message will appear on your phone or computer telling you to set up Google Tasks.

If you haven’t already, this is when your Assistant reminders will be moved into Tasks.

Google Tasks can be viewed in Gmail, Calendar, Chat, or Google Drive on PC, or on iOS and Android.

