Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E prices leaked before launch

Google’s Nest brand includes a number of smart home devices, and it looks like the company is getting ready to add a new one, which is likely to be called Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E.

The next device from Google’s Nest brand will be a WiFi 6E router, as the name suggests.

The price and colour options for the product have been leaked before the official launch. This was done through a listing on a retailer’s site.

The device was made public when it was listed on the website of the online store B&H Photo before it was ready.

The listing has since been taken down. It showed that the Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E will be available in different colours and can be pre-ordered for $199.99.

The device will be sold in packs of two and three for $299.99 and $399.99, respectively.

The listing contains no photographs or other details besides cost and colour selections. It’s unknown if it will include a “Point” network extender.

The FCC has already approved the Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E, which shows that it works with Bluetooth LE and mesh networking.

Due to the extra 6-7 GHz bandwidth range, the WiFi 6E update will make routers less likely to cause interference than WiFi 6 models.

