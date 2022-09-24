Google Pixel Tablet specifications have leaked

The Google Pixel Tablet will have a 10.95 touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

It will be the first device to ship with a 64-bit only version of Android 13, and it will have two cameras on the back.

Google showed off a bunch of upcoming devices at its I/O developer conference in May. Most of them, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, will be made official at an event on October 6. But there was also the Pixel Tablet, which won’t be out until next year.

Even so, the search giant went ahead and showed off the render you can see below.

Some of the Google Pixel Tablet specs were leaked today, since it seems to be in the engineering validation test (EVT) phase and some units have been sent to India for this purpose.

Someone took note of the important details along the way and shared them with the rest of us.

The Pixel Tablet will include a 10.95″ touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The tablet may launch with a Google-made stylus.

According to earlier rumours, the Pixel Tablet will be the first device to ship with a 64-bit only version of Android 13, and it will have two cameras on the back.

On the other hand, it won’t have GPS, a nearness sensor, or a barometer.

Even though the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have Google’s second-generation Tensor SoC, rumours say that the Pixel Tablet will use the first-generation chip found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

