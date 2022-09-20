Google Pixel Watch colours and prices leaked

Google Pixel Watch will go on sale on October 6.

It will be equipped with a circular OLED display and run Google’s Wear OS operating system.

Chalk, Charcoal, and Obsidian are said to be the official names for the watch’s three colour options.

Google Pixel Watch will debut alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6.

The company teased the wristwatch back in May, and since then a number of facts about it have emerged, including a rumoured $399 price for the LTE-capable version in the United States.

The base variant without LTE (wi-Fi+Bluetooth) will cost between €250 and €350 in the EU. For instance, assuming the actual price is lower, it’s in line with many competitors-for instances, Samsung’s 40mm Galaxy Watch5 starts at €300.

Those definitely sound like Google, and it’s good to know that both of the upcoming Pixel 7 devices will also be available in Obsidian, which is Google’s way of saying “black” in 2022.

The Pixel Watch will be equipped with a circular OLED display, Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC, a Cortex-M33 co-processor, 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 300 mAh battery, and will run Wear OS by default.

