Google Pixel Watch might be less expensive than Apple watch

The Google Pixel Watch could cost as much as $349 with cellular, according to 9to5 Google.

The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399/£369/AU$599, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 costs $309/£289/AU $544.

More and more, it looks like the Google Pixel Watch might not live up to the expectations of its high price.

Google I/O this year showed us the Pixel Watch, but specifics were scarce. A pricing leak suggests Google’s new watch won’t be cheap, but it won’t be the most expensive wearable, either.

9to5 Google reports a source saying the watch costs $399 with cellular. Further pricing and details can be extrapolated.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available with LTE networking for $329/£319/AU$599 or $359/£339/AU$649 for a bigger variant with a larger screen and battery.

If Google only launches one size, it will likely be akin to the larger Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, so we may guess it will cost $40 more.

How will it be so expensive?

The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399/£369/AU$599, with luxury materials and watch bands driving up the price. Google’s Pixel Watch shares the Apple Watch’s crown dial, which is interesting. Google uses design to attract premium customers.

Since Google bought Fitbit last year, we know the next Google watch will include Fitbit capabilities. The Pixel Watch only works with Android, not just Pixel phones.

We don’t know if it will have skin temperature sensing like the Fitbit Sense 2 and Apple Watch 8. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 features a sensor for the feature, but it’s inactive.

We expect the Google Pixel Watch to launch this autumn alongside the Pixel 7, also revealed at Google I/O. Rumors point to late September or October. Our Google Pixel 7 hub has all the details.

