Google is planning to release its first smartwatch at the same event on October 6, where it will also show off its next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship phones. The retail box for Google Pixel Watch has been leaked online before the official launch in the next few days.

However, it doesn’t say much about wearable devices. The picture of the retail box that got out was taken at Target DC, and it shows that the box has Fitbit branding.

This means that the Wear OS smartwatch will also have Fitbit built-in, making it the first device of its kind on the market.

Since the retail box has shown up at Target, it’s possible that the device will be available as soon as it’s shown off on October 6.

The Pixel 7 series should also be available for pre-order on the day it is announced, and shipments should start on October 18. It’s likely that the Pixel Watch will follow a similar schedule.

If what has been said in the past is true, the Pixel Watch model that only has Wi-Fi could start at $350, while the model that can connect to cellular networks could start at $400.

The price seems a little lower than that of the Apple Watch Series 8, which just came out.

