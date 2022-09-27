Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Google Pixel Watch retail box leaked online before next week launch
Google Pixel Watch retail box leaked online before next week launch

Google Pixel Watch retail box leaked online before next week launch

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel Watch retail box leaked online before next week launch

Google Pixel Watch

Advertisement
  • The retail box for Google’s Pixel Watch has been leaked online.
  • It will also show off its next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, both of which are expected to be announced that same day.

Google is planning to release its first smartwatch at the same event on October 6, where it will also show off its next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship phones. The retail box for Google Pixel Watch has been leaked online before the official launch in the next few days.

Advertisement

However, it doesn’t say much about wearable devices. The picture of the retail box that got out was taken at Target DC, and it shows that the box has Fitbit branding.

This means that the Wear OS smartwatch will also have Fitbit built-in, making it the first device of its kind on the market.

Since the retail box has shown up at Target, it’s possible that the device will be available as soon as it’s shown off on October 6.

The Pixel 7 series should also be available for pre-order on the day it is announced, and shipments should start on October 18. It’s likely that the Pixel Watch will follow a similar schedule.

If what has been said in the past is true, the Pixel Watch model that only has Wi-Fi could start at $350, while the model that can connect to cellular networks could start at $400.

The price seems a little lower than that of the Apple Watch Series 8, which just came out.

Advertisement

Also Read

Google Lens now allows image searches via Google Search Engine
Google Lens now allows image searches via Google Search Engine

The lens keeps improving thanks to a deep learning algorithm. The lens...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
Vivo Y35m Officially Unveiled with Dimensity 700 chip & Immersive Screen
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Here's how to use WhatsApp Self-Message Feature
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story