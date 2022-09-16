Google releases feature that makes judging Play Store apps easier

Google has finally released a new feature that has been in development for a while.

You can get a review for a tablet, Android, or iOS app.

Users can do this manually by entering an app’s rating and clicking the three-line filter tab before reviewing.

Advertisement

Google has finally released a new feature that has been in development for a while. The company says it has always wanted to make something that gives users reviews that are specific to them. So, they can better judge Play Store apps and choose something they like.

Reviews vary by device. You can get a review for a tablet, Android, or iOS. Wow!

The decision to launch this feature was made in August 2021, and reports said it would happen this year. Now that the rollout has begun, it’s better late than never.

The news comes as the company prepares to release a tablet and wearables. We think it’ll help.

The Play Store now has a notice about “verified” ratings. Similar devices will provide feedback.

This feature is crucial now that so many Android apps are on multiple devices. It’s different than having an app on a Chromebook vs. a Pixel Tablet.

Advertisement

If you have a smartwatch, it’s a nightmare to read compatibility reviews. “Good comes with bad.”

Foldables and tablets shouldn’t be grouped together. After all, we all know these are two separate categories. Samsung’s foldable phone is grouped with the tab. Why not think before forming groups?

One more thing: This device type is provided by this store, not specifics. Once you know the difference, you may realise that nothing is perfect.

Users can do this manually by entering the app’s rating and clicking the three-line filter tab before reviewing. You can direct it to serve your model’s reviews.

Also Read iOS 16.1 displays battery life on Face ID iPhones iOS 16 introduced "battery percentage," which displays the amount of battery on...