Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages

Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages

Articles
Advertisement
Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages

Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages

Advertisement
  • Google is testing letting Android users reply to iPhone texts.
  • iMessage is Apple’s ecosystem lock-in, so Cupertino has no incentive to make it work better with Android.
  • Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a consistent messaging experience across OSes.
Advertisement

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to improve Android and iPhone messaging. iMessage is Apple’s ecosystem lock-in, so Cupertino has no incentive to make it work better with Android.

Google is fixing iPhone-android texting issues without Apple’s help.

Google Messages was updated in February to support iPhone reactions; the company translated iMessage reactions to Android.

Google is testing letting Android users reply to iPhone texts.

A Reddit user noticed he could react to iPhone texts in Google Messages.

The iPhone sender will get a message that says (emoji) to “(message)” This could annoy iPhone users.

Advertisement

This feature may not show up on your device even if you’re using the latest Google Messages beta.

If you text an iPhone user often, you can try responding via Google Messages.

Reddit

Source: Reddit

Android users can only respond to texts from other Android devices. They could only see the iPhone reactions and couldn’t reply.

Reacting to messages may not seem important if you use WhatsApp, Telegram, or another messaging service.

These apps are platform-agnostic and work on Android and iPhone. Not when sending regular texts between platforms.

Advertisement

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage as a fallback to deliver a consistent messaging experience across OSes.

Apple hasn’t opened iMessage because the proprietary platform locks in customers.

Also Read

Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries
Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries

Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now run Android apps...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 12 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Note 12 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & Features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story