Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages

Google is testing letting Android users reply to iPhone texts.

iMessage is Apple’s ecosystem lock-in, so Cupertino has no incentive to make it work better with Android.

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a consistent messaging experience across OSes.

Advertisement

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to improve Android and iPhone messaging. iMessage is Apple’s ecosystem lock-in, so Cupertino has no incentive to make it work better with Android.

Google is fixing iPhone-android texting issues without Apple’s help.

Google Messages was updated in February to support iPhone reactions; the company translated iMessage reactions to Android.

Google is testing letting Android users reply to iPhone texts.

A Reddit user noticed he could react to iPhone texts in Google Messages.

The iPhone sender will get a message that says (emoji) to “(message)” This could annoy iPhone users.

Advertisement

This feature may not show up on your device even if you’re using the latest Google Messages beta.

If you text an iPhone user often, you can try responding via Google Messages.

Android users can only respond to texts from other Android devices. They could only see the iPhone reactions and couldn’t reply.

Reacting to messages may not seem important if you use WhatsApp, Telegram, or another messaging service.

These apps are platform-agnostic and work on Android and iPhone. Not when sending regular texts between platforms.

Advertisement

Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage as a fallback to deliver a consistent messaging experience across OSes.

Apple hasn’t opened iMessage because the proprietary platform locks in customers.

Also Read Android apps support for Windows 11 gets to more countries Windows 11 users in 21 more countries can now run Android apps...