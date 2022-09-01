Google to provide $0.5m donation to flood victims in Pakistan.

Advertisement
  • Google has donated $50000 (108 million PKR) to the Center for Tragedy Philanthropy through its charitable arm.
  • The sub-grants of neighborhood groups actively involved in crisis response and recovery will get this.
  • Google staff members have already given more than 72m PKR in personal donations and company matching funds.
The worst flooding and severe rains in the history of Pakistan are currently affecting millions of people.

The spreading pandemic and the severe floods are devastating the county. In flood-affected areas, people have been left homeless and stranded.

Google will give the Center for Tragedy Philanthropy $50000 (108 Million PKR) during this period of the disaster through its charitable arm.

The sub-grants of neighborhood groups actively involved in crisis response and recovery will get this.

Additionally, Google staff members are also contributing at this crucial time. Employees have already given more than 72 million PKR in personal donations and company matching funds in just a few days.

By raising money and donations for flood victims, Google hopes to provide additional assistance to Pakistani citizens who are suffering.

Google will keep looking for additional methods to assist flood victims.

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


End of Article
