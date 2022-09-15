GoPro Hero 11, Hero 11 Mini action cameras released: All specs

GoPro has launched two new flagship action cameras, the Hero 11 and Hero 11 Mini.

They are Hero 10’s successors, which were released last year.

The Hero 11 Black can shoot up to 5.3K60fps of cinematic footage and 24.7-megapixel pictures.

The new cameras have a bigger sensor and can record images and videos with an 8:7 aspect ratio.

Both devices have identical specifications, however, the Mini, as the name implies, is smaller in size. Let’s go into the specifics.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Specs

The GoPro Hero 11 Black has several significant improvements, but its design is relatively identical to its predecessor.

It has a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the back, just like the Hero 10.

The camera features a new 27-megapixel sensor with a larger field of vision.

Users will also be able to capture 24.7-megapixel screen captures. In terms of video recording, the Hero 11 Black can capture up to 5.3K of footage at 60 frames per second.

It also supports 4K at 120 frames per second. The GP2 processor from GoPro powers it behind the hood. The camera is also waterproof to a depth of 10 metres.

A removable 1720mAh Enduro battery powers the Hero 11 Black, and it can be charged via the Type-C connection.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini Specs

As previously said, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini has the same specifications as the original model, but it has a new small form.

Furthermore, it lacks a touchscreen display. The Hero 11 Black Mini is designed to be utilised in more confined situations and is said to be ideal for helmet installation.

It can shoot up to 5.3K60fps of cinematic footage and 24.7-megapixel pictures.

Price of GoPro Hero 11 Black and GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

Without a GoPro subscription, the GoPro Hero 11 Black starts at $399. It costs $500 with the subscription.

The Hero 11 Mini, on the other hand, costs $300 without a GoPro subscription and $400 with one.

The Hero 11 Black will be available for purchase today through the company’s website, while the Mini variant will be available on October 25.

