GoPro Hero11 Black key specs leaked, revealing a 27MP camera

GoPro’s next-generation Hero11 Black action camera will include a new CMOS sensor and a larger field of view.

It will reportedly be able to record 4K footage at 120 frames per second and 5.3K quality.

The device will have the same 1,720mAh battery and waterproof construction.

We previously reported about GoPro’s plans to release the new Hero11 Black action camera. A recent report has disclosed its release date as well as some of its important specs.

We recently reported on the design of the American camera company’s next-generation flagship Hero11 Black action camera being leaked.

According to a new claim, the GoPro Hero11 Black will include a new CMOS sensor as well as a larger field of view (FOV) than its predecessor.

This new picture sensor on the next action camera has a resolution of 27 megapixels, an improvement over the 23.6-megapixel sensor on the previous generation Hero10.

In addition, the new camera will supposedly allow users to take 24.7-megapixel screen captures, which is an upgrade above the Hero10’s 19-megapixel stills.

According to the source, the Hero11 Black would be able to record videos at 5.3K quality and 60 frames per second.

Notably, the updated HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilisation will be included with the new action camera.

The device will have a front display of 1.4 inches, similar to the previous generation, and a rear touchscreen measuring 2.27 inches.

According to rumours, the GoPro Hero11 Black will have the same 1,720mAh battery and waterproof construction that can withstand submersion up to ten metres.

The GP2 CPU is anticipated to remain the same in the Hero11 Black variant. However, minor software updates are anticipated.

