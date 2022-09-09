Governments in the Gulf Arab states have urged Netflix to be taken down

Gulf Arab governments, according to Saudi Arabia’s media regulator, have demanded that US streaming behemoth Netflix be removed due to immoral content and its repercussions on “Islamic and social values” in the region.

Although it did not specify the substance, it did mention that it contains children’s content. A TV channel, a government-run channel in Saudi Arabia, used animated clips of the two girls embracing in a program about the issue.

In accordance with a statement released by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media in Riyadh, the film violates media regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Without providing any other information, it stated that “necessary legal steps will be taken” if Netflix keeps playing the movie.

Netflix didn’t respond to a request right away.

The voice-over continues while a hazy clip from “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” with ominous music in the background plays, “Pay a monthly subscription to Netflix, and your child gets to see this immoral crap.” It cited social media campaigns calling for the prohibition of Netflix.

Although Saudi Arabia has previously requested the removal of politically sensitive information, Gulf governments have claimed that their problem with the streaming service is over immoral content that violates societal standards. In accordance with the kingdom’s wishes, Netflix removed a satirical episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in 2019.

Other global media corporations have been less sensitive to Gulf Arab regimes’ efforts to prohibit content that offends their social standards. American film studios that formerly succumbed to Arab censors’ demands for film modifications have recently refused, resulting in certain films being banned in Arab countries.

