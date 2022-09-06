Advertisement
Edition: English
  Hacker releases biodata of over 40,000 Karachi residents
  • A hacker exposed the private information of 42,064 Karachi residents via a shopping website.
  • This information consists of full names, contact information, residential addresses, invoice information, and more.
  • The sample data only includes information on one DHA Phase 2 client.
Breach of cybersecurity incidents are all too often worldwide.

In a recent incident, a hacker exposed the private information of 42,064 Karachi residents via a shopping website.

This information consists of full names, contact information, residential addresses, invoice information, and more.

On a deep web forum, this private information is available for sale.

Zaki Khalid, an intelligence analyst, tweeted the information. A screenshot of some of the stolen personal information is included with the hacker’s sale offer.

The example displays an internal copy of a business’s invoice information for a client. Naturally, it also displays the client’s name, home address, email address, contact information, and more.

To protect privacy, we have censored the image of any personal information. It is unknown which user group was targeted in this data theft, according to Khalid’s research.

The sample data only includes information on a single DHA Phase 2 client, however, it is very plausible that shops were also targeted in addition to customers.

Other targeted users, according to the researcher, are also based in Karachi’s “posh” neighborhoods.

Although the information is mainly useless, it does demonstrate the seriousness of personal data breaches.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) experienced a data leak last month that led to a power struggle between the chairman and the concerned commissioner.

Private information about CEOs of companies, including identity card numbers, email addresses, residential addresses, and more, was exposed.

What’s most worrying is that Mubashir Sadozai, chief of information security, was unaware of the intrusion.

It wasn’t discovered until a local newspaper sent questions to the regulator on July 27 to alert them to the problem.

 

