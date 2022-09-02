Advertisement
Here is how you can hide your online status on WhatsApp

  • WhatsApp announced last month that users would be able to conceal their online statuses.
  • The tool will be accessible on both Android and iOS.
  • Your online status will be displayed when you select My Contacts.
There is now a WhatsApp feature that many users have been waiting for. The site said last month that users would be able to conceal their online statuses while utilising the app.

According to India Today, the instant messaging service announced that the capability would soon be made officially available.

It will be easy to conceal your online status on WhatsApp, and the tool will be accessible on both Android and iOS.

Click on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the app after opening it. Navigate to settings and select Account. When there, select Privacy.

Find two additional options after selecting Last Seen: My Contacts and Nobody. Your online status will be displayed when you select My Contacts, and you can control who can see it.

The user who hides their own online status will also be unable to see other users’ online statuses, similar to the Last Seen feature.

