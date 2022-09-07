Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone
Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone

Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone

Articles
Advertisement
Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone

Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone

Advertisement
  • Twitter began testing its Twitter Circle feature a few months ago.
  • The tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group and select who can view your tweets tweet by tweet.
  • It will now be available to all users of the social media platform on iOS, Android, and PC.
Advertisement

Twitter began testing its new Circle feature a few months ago. The feature was only available to a small number of users at the time. However, Twitter Circle is now open to the public.

The firm has stated that it will be available to all users of the social media platform on iOS, Android, and PC.

People now have more options and control over how they use Twitter thanks to the new functionality.

This tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group and select who can view your tweets tweet by tweet.

Although the feature is not new, you might have seen it on other platforms as well. Snapchat and Instagram, for example, currently offer this capability to their users.

Advertisement

According to Twitter, during the test phase of Twitter Circle, “We found it helped some people feel more comfortable tweeting. by being able to choose how they show up on the timeline and having more control over how they express themselves, we saw people tweet more – and even increase their tweet engagements.”

How to use Twitter Circle

The functionality is quite simple to use. When you’re preparing to post something on Twitter, you’ll now have the option to share it with your circle or your whole follower list.

Twitter Circles can have up to 150 people in them, and you can change who is in and who is out at any time. Tweets sent to your circle will be marked with a green badge.

This function is beneficial overall because it increases your privacy. Instead of restricting access to your complete profile, it just makes a subset of your tweets private.

It is important to note that nothing you submit to your circle will be able to be retweeted by its members. They can, however, download your tweets and take screenshots of them.

Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

There will be no user interface like MIUI for this device. Xiaomi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story