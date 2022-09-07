Here’s how to use Twitter Circle, which is now available to everyone

Twitter began testing its Twitter Circle feature a few months ago.

The tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group and select who can view your tweets tweet by tweet.

It will now be available to all users of the social media platform on iOS, Android, and PC.

Advertisement

Twitter began testing its new Circle feature a few months ago. The feature was only available to a small number of users at the time. However, Twitter Circle is now open to the public.

The firm has stated that it will be available to all users of the social media platform on iOS, Android, and PC.

People now have more options and control over how they use Twitter thanks to the new functionality.

This tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group and select who can view your tweets tweet by tweet.

Although the feature is not new, you might have seen it on other platforms as well. Snapchat and Instagram, for example, currently offer this capability to their users.

Advertisement According to Twitter, during the test phase of Twitter Circle, “We found it helped some people feel more comfortable tweeting. by being able to choose how they show up on the timeline and having more control over how they express themselves, we saw people tweet more – and even increase their tweet engagements.” How to use Twitter Circle The functionality is quite simple to use. When you’re preparing to post something on Twitter, you’ll now have the option to share it with your circle or your whole follower list. Twitter Circles can have up to 150 people in them, and you can change who is in and who is out at any time. Tweets sent to your circle will be marked with a green badge. This function is beneficial overall because it increases your privacy. Instead of restricting access to your complete profile, it just makes a subset of your tweets private. It is important to note that nothing you submit to your circle will be able to be retweeted by its members. They can, however, download your tweets and take screenshots of them. Advertisement Also Read Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features There will be no user interface like MIUI for this device. Xiaomi...