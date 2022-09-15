Honda to launch about 10 Electric Bikes by 2025.

Honda plans to introduce 10 or more brand-new electric motorcycles by 2025.

The company will introduce 7 mopeds, 3 big bikes, and 1 kid-sized trail bike.

An EV is defined as a vehicle with a top speed of over 50 km/h.

The news was revealed by the corporation during a briefing on its motorcycle business plan.

These bikes will be introduced by the company in China, Asia, Europe, and Japan.

Electric scooters, commuter bikes, street bikes, crossover bikes, and cruiser bikes are among the available options.

Electric Bicycles (EB), Electric Mopeds (EM), and Electric Vehicles (EV) are the two categories into which Honda has split the bikes.

A vehicle classified as EB must have a top speed of 25 km/h or below.

The EVs will be introduced in Japan, Europe, and the US, while the EMs will debut in all markets except Japan, Europe, and Asia, according to the presentation.

However, it has not provided many specifics regarding the costs or specifications of its planned products.

Honda in Pakistan

According to production and sales volume, Atlas Honda has been manufacturing bikes in Pakistan for many years.

Despite this, the business continues to market incomplete museum objects.

Atlas Honda has been announcing price increases on a regular basis despite maintaining that 90% of the bikes it makes are made in the country.

Despite this, there is still a high demand for its bikes because consumers have few options.

