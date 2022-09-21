Honor launches X6 with latest specs.

The Honor X6 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

It is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 SoC, which has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage options.

The price of Honor X6 has not yet been announced.

In the Middle East, a new edition of Honor’s inexpensive X series phone named the Honor X6 has been surreptitiously introduced.

Although its pricing hasn’t been disclosed, considering its entry-level features, we anticipate it to be in the $200 range.

Design & Display

The Honor X6 boasts incredibly small bezels for a cheap phone, but a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

It is made of glossy plastic, and the side, above the power button, is where the fingerprint sensor is located. The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution.

Storage & Internals

It is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 SoC, which has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage options. A microSD card slot allows for storage expansion.

The phone comes pre-installed with Magic UI 6.1 and Android 12 OS.

Cameras

The back’s camera setup is really simple. It has a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP cameras for depth perception and macro photography.

It has capabilities like time-lapse photography, portrait mode, panorama, and 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

A 5MP camera with 1080p video recording capabilities is housed inside the waterdrop notch on the front camera.

Pricing & Battery

Although the Honor X6 has a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging is not supported for rapid top-ups.

Although price has not yet been announced, the phone will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Ocean Blue.

Honor X6 Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 OS : Android 12, Magic UI 6.1

: Android 12, Magic UI 6.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

Display: 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI

Memory: RAM: 4 GB Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB Card slot: yes

Camera: Rear (Triple): 50MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) Front: 5MP

: Colors: Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black

Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Battery: 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Price: N/A

