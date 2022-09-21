Advertisement
Honor launches X6 with latest specs.

  • The Honor X6 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the front camera.
  • It is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 SoC, which has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage options.
  • The price of Honor X6 has not yet been announced.
In the Middle East, a new edition of Honor’s inexpensive X series phone named the Honor X6 has been surreptitiously introduced.

Although its pricing hasn’t been disclosed, considering its entry-level features, we anticipate it to be in the $200 range.

Design & Display

The Honor X6 boasts incredibly small bezels for a cheap phone, but a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

It is made of glossy plastic, and the side, above the power button, is where the fingerprint sensor is located. The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution.

Storage & Internals

It is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 SoC, which has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage options. A microSD card slot allows for storage expansion.

The phone comes pre-installed with Magic UI 6.1 and Android 12 OS.

Cameras

The back’s camera setup is really simple. It has a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP cameras for depth perception and macro photography.

It has capabilities like time-lapse photography, portrait mode, panorama, and 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

A 5MP camera with 1080p video recording capabilities is housed inside the waterdrop notch on the front camera.

Pricing & Battery

Although the Honor X6 has a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging is not supported for rapid top-ups.

Although price has not yet been announced, the phone will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Ocean Blue.

Honor X6 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8320
  • OS: Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4 GB
    • Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth)
    • Front: 5MP
  • Colors: Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Price: N/A

 

 

