Honor launches X6 with latest specs.

Huawei Honor series to roll out Pad 6 and Honor Pad X6
In the Middle East, a new edition of Honor’s inexpensive X series phone named the Honor X6 has been surreptitiously introduced.
Although its pricing hasn’t been disclosed, considering its entry-level features, we anticipate it to be in the $200 range.
The Honor X6 boasts incredibly small bezels for a cheap phone, but a waterdrop notch for the front camera.
It is made of glossy plastic, and the side, above the power button, is where the fingerprint sensor is located. The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution.
It is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 SoC, which has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage options. A microSD card slot allows for storage expansion.
The phone comes pre-installed with Magic UI 6.1 and Android 12 OS.
The back’s camera setup is really simple. It has a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP cameras for depth perception and macro photography.
It has capabilities like time-lapse photography, portrait mode, panorama, and 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.
A 5MP camera with 1080p video recording capabilities is housed inside the waterdrop notch on the front camera.
Although the Honor X6 has a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging is not supported for rapid top-ups.
Although price has not yet been announced, the phone will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Ocean Blue.
