Honor Pad X8 with 10.1-inch display, 5100mAh battery released

Honor just put the X40 5G smartphone on the market in China. Along with the smartphone, the company also released the Honor Pad X8, a new tablet.

Honor Pad X8 specs

The Pad X8 has a 10.1-inch LCD screen with 19201200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 224PPI pixel density, and an 80.6% screen-to-body ratio.

The display panel has a multi-touch feature that lets up to 10 people touch it at the same time. It is 240.2mm long, 159mm wide, and 7.55mm thick, and weighs 460g.

The tablet has an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. SD card expansion is also available. Magic UI 4.0 runs on Android 10. It takes three hours to charge the 5100mAh battery.

It features 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers, a 2.2cc sound cavity, and Honor Histen sound effects. The tablet has Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and no headphone jack.

Honor Pad X8 prices & availability

The Honor Pad X8 4GB+128GB costs $171, while the 6GB+128GB model costs $185. It’s available for pre-order in China and will launch on September 22.

