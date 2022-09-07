Honor X40 design renders leaked; here’s what to expect.

Honor X40 series will debut in China on September 15.

A leaked image shows a phone with a hole-punch camera and curved OLED display.

The price and features of these phones have not been disclosed by the company.

Honor has teased the Honor X40’s front panel design in the lead-up to its debut.

The device has a hole-punch camera in the middle of a curved OLED display. The next Honor X40 series’ remaining features and aesthetics are a secret, according to the Huawei-owned smartphone company.

But prior to its debut, a trustworthy tipper revealed purported Honor X40 renders and disclosed some of the device’s display characteristics.

On Weibo, Honor posted a teaser for the Honor X40. It is official that the phone will have a curved OLED display.

The picture shows a phone with a selfie camera cutout in the center of the device.

In addition, the device appears to include an IR blaster near the top microphone.

The Honor X40’s entire design has also been revealed thanks to its Digital Chat Station.

The large-scale renderings show a camera ring with two image sensors and an LED flash on the back. This setup’s specs are still a mystery.

A volume rocker and a power button are also shown on the right side in the leaked drawings.

The informant anticipates the 6.8-inch flexible curved OLED panel for the Honor X40 series.

This smartphone’s display is also said to have high-frequency dimming, an 800 nit maximum brightness, and a full DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Honor X40 series will debut in China on September 15 according to Honor’s announcement.

This array of smartphones has hinted at 5G connectivity. The number of phones that will be released as part of the new Honor X40 series remains unknown.

