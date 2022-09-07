Honor X40 series will be officially launch on September 15

Honor X40 Series will go official on September 15th, according to the teaser poster given by the company.

Honor X-series smartphones are now used by more than 100 million people worldwide.

The Honor X40 Max, which is anticipated to offer 40W fast charging, will reportedly be part of the range.

There have been numerous reports and leaks concerning Huawei’s subsidiary Honor’s highly anticipated series. According to the teaser poster given by the company, the Honor X40 Series will go official on September 15.

The company just stated via a teaser poster that the Honor X40 series smartphones will be available in China on September 15th.

Take a look at this teaser poster:

The above poster clearly depicts a shallow sea in the sunset with a transparent ring floating in the air.

It implies that future smartphones will have a star pattern on the rear lens to make it appear more textured.

Additionally, the company’s teaser graphic features the motto “New Leap Level Benchmark,” which refers to the next gadgets’ promising and potent characteristics. Jiang Hairong, the CMO of Honor, also said that the X-series of the company’s smartphones are now used by more than 100 million people worldwide. In order to celebrate the Honor X series’ nine-year anniversary, the company will shortly release a new smartphone. According to earlier rumours, the OLED screen for the Honor X40 phones is expected to be made by BOE. In addition, the Honor X40 Max, which is anticipated to offer 40W fast charging, will reportedly be part of the range. Advertisement The forthcoming X40 will have a 100% P3 colour gamut and a high-frequency dimmable OLED flexible curved panel with a peak brightness of 800 nits. There have not yet been any official statements made about the series. Watch what Honor has to offer in its next series while we wait. Pay attention! Also Read Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features There will be no user interface like MIUI for this device. Xiaomi...