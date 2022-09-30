Huawei launches new Intelligent OptiX Campus Solutions

The Huawei OptiX Summit was held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Huawei OptiX Summit 2022 was held in Islamabad. Huawei Pakistan was in charge of putting together the OptiX summit.

A lot of important people from the industry, such as ISPs, the government, and other groups with a stake in the event, were there.

The event was set up to give people in the industry a place to come up with a plan for how they can work together effectively to make digital Pakistan better.

So that this can happen, Huawei has asked its customers and partners to work together to close the gaps, get around the technology’s limitations, and open the door to new opportunities.

Huawei OptiX developed in Pakistan

Mr Gaoweijie, MD, Huawei EBG, welcomed industry participants and thanked them for being part of the Huawei family, as our customers’ and partners’ trust helped Huawei OptiX flourish quickly in Pakistan.

He said optical connectivity will power Pakistan’s economy through a digital revolution.

Mr Wahaj Us Siraj, CEO of Nayatel, said, “The internet is a necessity in the modern era like water for any living being. Consumer expectations from FBB service provider is quality of services and 24×7 support. ISPs should focus on the need of innovation, collaboration, and healthy competition rather than competition on lower prices only. We are going through tough times due to economic conditions in Pakistan with better solutions, less reliance on government funds to connect people across Pakistan. He also appreciated Huawei’s stable and security network solutions, which support them to provide the best service in Pakistan.”

Mr Nabeel Saqib, COO of Transworld Enterprise Service, said ACID (AI, Cloud, IoT, Data) will power a hyperconnected future of technology.

He praised Huawei’s latest and safe technology and fibre-based ultra-broadband transmission for hyper-connected data and services. Fiberization is needed to satisfy future needs.

He also emphasised that the government was ready, that there was a national plan for broadband, that regulations would keep the technology safe, and that investors were willing to help make the technology affordable.

This event allowed consumers to collaborate on current networks, develop into new fields, and introduce new platforms to the digital economy.

During the event, Huawei said, “Intelligent OptiX Campus Solutions, Storage Optical Connection Coordination, and Fiber to everywhere.”

