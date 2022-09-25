Huawei launches Nova 10 SE with 108 MP triple cameras; details.

The Nova 10 SE is the latest member of the Nova 10 series to launch in South Africa.

It has a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ capability and a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone weighs about 184 kilos and has a thickness of 7.39mm.

The newest member of the Nova 10 series to officially launch in South Africa is the Huawei Nova 10 SE.

The Nova 10 family, which also consists of the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 Pro, has three members, the “SE” model being the third.

The vanilla and Pro variants for the untrained were launched at the start of this month. Here is all the information you need to know about the Nova 10 SE’s features, specifications, and cost.

Huawei Nova 10 SE Specs & Features

A 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ capability is available on the Huawei Nova 10 SE. It is a flat screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For taking selfies, it sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front. A 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all located on the device’s back panel.

The Android 12 OS and Magic UI are both used by the device. The device does not support Google services and apps.

The chipset that drives the Nova 10 SE is not publicly known. As a result, it was unable to say whether it supports 5G connectivity.

The computer has 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. A 4,500mAh battery that enables 66W fast charging is included.

Typical communication functions including dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB-C are included in the Nova 10 SE. The phone weighs about 184 kilos and has a thickness of 7.39mm.

