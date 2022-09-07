Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The new Mate 50 from Huawei, which ends in “Pro,” is being unveiled.

A new flagship smartphone in the Mate series will be released by Huawei in China. The upcoming smartphone will be the replacement for the devices in the all-mate series.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro will be the name of the incoming new smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the potent Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 CPU (4 nm).

One of the newest flagship chipsets on the market, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro boasts a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor to offer it additional power.

The phone includes an OLED capacitive touchscreen and a large 6.8-inch screen, which the users will find enjoyable to use.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 234,999.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Harmony OS 3.0 Dimensions 162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 205 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silver, Purple, Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1212 x 2616 Pixels (~428 PPI) Protection Huawei Kunlun Glass Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF, LED Flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps, 720p@960fps, 720p@3840fps, HDR, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, Display Port 1.2 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), BDS Satellite Message (sending only), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 234,999) Price in USD: $NA

