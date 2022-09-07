Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Mate 50 Pro leaks again
Huawei Mate 50 Pro's design was revealed in a new leak. US...
The new Mate 50 from Huawei, which ends in “Pro,” is being unveiled.
A new flagship smartphone in the Mate series will be released by Huawei in China. The upcoming smartphone will be the replacement for the devices in the all-mate series.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro will be the name of the incoming new smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the potent Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 CPU (4 nm).
One of the newest flagship chipsets on the market, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro boasts a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor to offer it additional power.
The phone includes an OLED capacitive touchscreen and a large 6.8-inch screen, which the users will find enjoyable to use.
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 234,999.
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 3.0
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Purple, Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 Pixels (~428 PPI)
|Protection
|Huawei Kunlun Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps, 720p@960fps, 720p@3840fps, HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, Display Port 1.2
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), BDS Satellite Message (sending only), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 234,999) Price in USD: $NA
