Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The new Mate 50 from Huawei, which ends in “Pro,” is being unveiled.

A new flagship smartphone in the Mate series will be released by Huawei in China. The upcoming smartphone will be the replacement for the devices in the all-mate series.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro will be the name of the incoming new smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the potent Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 CPU (4 nm).

One of the newest flagship chipsets on the market, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro boasts a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor to offer it additional power.

The phone includes an OLED capacitive touchscreen and a large 6.8-inch screen, which the users will find enjoyable to use.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 234,999.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSHarmony OS 3.0
Dimensions162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight205 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Purple, Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ 4G Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1212 x 2616 Pixels (~428 PPI)
ProtectionHuawei Kunlun Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps, 720p@960fps, 720p@3840fps, HDR, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, Display Port 1.2
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), BDS Satellite Message (sending only), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 234,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

Huawei Mate 50 Pro leaks again
Huawei Mate 50 Pro leaks again

Huawei Mate 50 Pro's design was revealed in a new leak. US...

