Huawei Mate series marks a return with four new models.

After nearly two years of inactivity, Huawei has finally refreshed its flagship Mate line with four new phones.

The Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and an upper mid-range Mate 50e make up the new Mate 50 series, which is now exclusively available in China.

The Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro, which have essentially the same specifications, will be covered in this article.

Design & Display

Once again, Huawei is using a circular camera, but this time the lenses are housed inside the cutout.

On top of a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, the base Mate 50 sports incredibly tiny bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera.

Under the display, there is an optical fingerprint sensor and support for 1 billion colors.

The Mate 50 Pro’s camera configuration is the same, although there is a little more space between the larger lenses and the laser autofocus modules.

A selfie camera and a 3D face scanner are housed in a broad, iPhone-like notch curved at the display’s edge.

It is an OLED display with a 6.74-inch diagonal and a 120Hz refresh rate. With a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1440Hz, the touch sampling rate is 300Hz.

Storage & Internals

Surprisingly, despite numerous predictions predicting Samsung’s regular SD8G1 chip, both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Due to restrictions put in place by US sanctions, this SD8+G1 is the 4G variant. It is also more battery-efficient than the 5G version because it only supports 4G.

Both phones only feature 8 GB of RAM, however they offer 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a memory card slot, although it only works with Huawei’s own nano memory cards.

The new Harmony OS 3.0 software from Huawei, which is based on Android, powers every device in the series.

Cameras

The main camera and ultrawide lenses of the two Mates are identical, however the telephoto lenses are different.

The 50MP sensor in the primary camera features OIS and a six-blade variable aperture that can be adjusted from f/1.4 to f/4.0.

The telephoto camera has a 12MP lens with a 5x zoom, while the ultrawide camera has a 13MP lens. Instead, the 64MP OIS telephoto sensor on the Mate 50 Pro is used.

The 13MP ultrawide selfie camera on both devices is identical, but the Mate 50 Pro features a third 3D sensor for face unlocking.

Pricing & Battery

Also almost the same are the battery specifications. The base model features a somewhat smaller 4,460 mAh battery, while the Pro model chooses a 4,700 mAh cell.

Both allow for 50W wireless charging as well as 66W wired charging.

The Huawei Mate 50 starts at $720, while the Mate 50 Pro is priced at $980 in China. International availability is still unknown.

Specs

Huawei Mate 50Huawei Mate 50 Pro 
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730Adreno 730
OSHarmony OS 3.0Harmony OS 3.0
Supported Networks2G, 3G, 4G LTE2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display6.7″ OLED, 1224 x 2700 pixels, 1B colors, 90Hz, 300Hz touch sampling6.74″ OLED, 1212 x 2616 pixels, 1B colors, 120Hz, 300Hz touch sampling
RAM8 GB8 GB
Storage128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slotyesyes
Main Camera50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24 mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/3.4, 125 mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.2, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF		50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24 mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
64 MP, f/3.5, 90 mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.2, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
Front Camera13MP13MP, TOF 3D
Fingerprint SensorUnder-displayUnder-display
ColorsBlack, Silver, Purple, OrangeBlack, Silver, Purple, Orange
Battery4460 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging47000 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
Price$720$980

 

