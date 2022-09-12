Huawei MateBook X Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei releases MateBook D16, 16s & Freebuds Pro 2
Huawei’s laptops have continued to thrive despite its faltering phone business as a result of legislative restrictions, and the Huawei MateBook X Pro model from 2022 is yet another outstanding laptop from the brand. It is well-built, quick, and has a stunning display. For the most part, it works nicely and feels like a high-end laptop.
There are a few things I don’t like about it, starting with the fact that the webcam is still not great (though at least it is now positioned correctly). Additionally, I dislike where the mics are situated because doing so while on a call makes it very easy to be distracted.
The expected amount of Huawei MateBook X Pro is Rs. 410693/-
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe graphics (96 EUs, up to 1.4GHz)
|Display
|14.2-inch FullView display, 3.1K (3120 x 2080) IPS, 264 DPI, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, 10-point multi-touch
Corning Gorilla Glass
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.6 mm (12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 in)
1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5 (soldered)
|Storage
|1TB NVMe PCIe 4 SSD
|Battery
|60Wh battery
|Ports
|Audio
|Six stereo speakers
Quad array microphone with noise cancelling
Huawei Sound
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax 2×2
Bluetooth 5.2
|Camera
|HD 720p RGB and IR hybrid camera, E-privacy shutter
|Color
|Space Grey
|Material
|Aluminum
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
