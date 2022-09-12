Huawei MateBook X Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Huawei MateBook X Pro from 2022 is yet another outstanding laptop.

Huawei’s laptops have continued to thrive despite its faltering phone business as a result of legislative restrictions, and the Huawei MateBook X Pro model from 2022 is yet another outstanding laptop from the brand. It is well-built, quick, and has a stunning display. For the most part, it works nicely and feels like a high-end laptop.

There are a few things I don’t like about it, starting with the fact that the webcam is still not great (though at least it is now positioned correctly). Additionally, I dislike where the mics are situated because doing so while on a call makes it very easy to be distracted.

Huawei MateBook X Pro price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Huawei MateBook X Pro is Rs. 410693/-

Huawei MateBook X Pro specs

CPU Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (96 EUs, up to 1.4GHz) Display 14.2-inch FullView display, 3.1K (3120 x 2080) IPS, 264 DPI, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, 10-point multi-touch

Corning Gorilla Glass Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.6 mm (12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 in)

1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Memory 16GB LPDDR5 (soldered) Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4 SSD Battery 60Wh battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbos)

2 x USB Type-C (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort)

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Six stereo speakers

Quad array microphone with noise cancelling

Huawei Sound Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax 2×2

Bluetooth 5.2 Camera HD 720p RGB and IR hybrid camera, E-privacy shutter Color Space Grey Material Aluminum OS Windows 11 Home

