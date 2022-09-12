Advertisement
Huawei MateBook X Pro price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Huawei MateBook X Pro from 2022 is yet another outstanding laptop.
  • It is well-built, quick, and has a stunning display.
  • There are a few things I don’t like about it.
Huawei’s laptops have continued to thrive despite its faltering phone business as a result of legislative restrictions, and the Huawei MateBook X Pro model from 2022 is yet another outstanding laptop from the brand. It is well-built, quick, and has a stunning display. For the most part, it works nicely and feels like a high-end laptop.

There are a few things I don’t like about it, starting with the fact that the webcam is still not great (though at least it is now positioned correctly). Additionally, I dislike where the mics are situated because doing so while on a call makes it very easy to be distracted.

Huawei MateBook X Pro price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Huawei MateBook X Pro  is Rs. 410693/-

Huawei MateBook X Pro specs

CPUIntel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe graphics (96 EUs, up to 1.4GHz)
Display14.2-inch FullView display, 3.1K (3120 x 2080) IPS, 264 DPI, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, 10-point multi-touch
Corning Gorilla Glass
Dimensions310 x 221 x 15.6 mm (12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 in)
1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Memory16GB LPDDR5 (soldered)
Storage1TB NVMe PCIe 4 SSD
Battery60Wh battery
Ports
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbos)
  • 2 x USB Type-C (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort)
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
AudioSix stereo speakers
Quad array microphone with noise cancelling
Huawei Sound
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax 2×2
Bluetooth 5.2
CameraHD 720p RGB and IR hybrid camera, E-privacy shutter
ColorSpace Grey
MaterialAluminum
OSWindows 11 Home

