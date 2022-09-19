Advertisement
date 2022-09-19
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 with a 120 Hz OLED display reviewed

Huawei MatePad Pro 11

  • The Huawei MateBook X Pro 11 (2022) is a multimedia powerhouse.
  • It has a 5nm Snapdragon 888 chip and can connect to 4G networks through the SIM slot.
  • It’s the first tablet with TÜV Rheinland’s Full Care Display 3.0 certification.
We just got the new Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022), so let’s do an unboxing! We got the top-of-the-line model, which has a 5nm Snapdragon 888 chip and can connect to 4G networks through the SIM slot.

There is also a version of the Snapdragon 870 that is made using 7nm.

Huawei’s 40W Super Charge adapter and a USB cable are included with our unit.

We also got the new white M-Pencil and an extra Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 11 (2022) is a multimedia powerhouse. 11-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560x1600px.It’s 16:10 and 120Hz.

Huawei boasts perfect colour calibration and 1,440Hz PWM dimming. The first tablet with TÜV Rheinland’s Full Care Display 3.0 certification.

It goes on with the audio experience. There are six speakers, two of which are tweeters and four of which are woofers. The excellent keyboard.

A full laptop keyboard has 1.5 mm of key travel. The case has two pieces: one for the kickstand and the keyboard.

The Bluetooth keyboard stays connected even if detached. The two-piece case is versatile.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 11 is coming soon. The 8/128GB model costs CNY 3,300/€481.

The 12/512GB model with M-Pencil and keyboard costs CNY 7,700 on Vmall (the 512GB model will not be available globally, however).

