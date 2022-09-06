Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

The 5.8 inch display LCD of the device has a top notch LTPS IPS display.

P20’s graphic processing unit will be Mali-G72 MP12.

Pixel density is also amazing and the final score reached to 429 pixel per inch.

Since Huawei is awesome, the P20 will be their upcoming flagship model and will rule Pakistani markets. The rumored features of this have driven me crazy, and I have no doubt that the Huawei P20 will do the same for you. Almost everything about the impending marvel is in its rightful place, and it can compete in any race in addition to having mind-blowing characteristics. The fantastic Huawei P20 will arrive soon, and a significant list of its specifications has already been published on a well-known website. This indicates that the time of the introduction is ideal. If I’m not mistaken, the device’s incredible and potent Hisilicon Kirin 960 chipset is the first of several upgrades that have been made.

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65000/-

Huawei P20 specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo UI EMUI 8.1 Dimensions 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 970 GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2244 Pixels (~429 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.3″, OIS) + 20 MP (f/1.6, 27mm), Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, 2x lossless zoom, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video 1080p Front 24 MP, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging

