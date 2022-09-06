Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei's...
Since Huawei is awesome, the P20 will be their upcoming flagship model and will rule Pakistani markets. The rumored features of this have driven me crazy, and I have no doubt that the Huawei P20 will do the same for you. Almost everything about the impending marvel is in its rightful place, and it can compete in any race in addition to having mind-blowing characteristics. The fantastic Huawei P20 will arrive soon, and a significant list of its specifications has already been published on a well-known website. This indicates that the time of the introduction is ideal. If I’m not mistaken, the device’s incredible and potent Hisilicon Kirin 960 chipset is the first of several upgrades that have been made.
Huawei P20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.1
|Dimensions
|149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 970
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 Pixels (~429 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.3″, OIS) + 20 MP (f/1.6, 27mm), Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, 2x lossless zoom, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video 1080p
|Front
|24 MP, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.