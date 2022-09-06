Advertisement
Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan & features

  • The 5.8 inch display LCD of the device has a top notch LTPS IPS display.
  • P20’s graphic processing unit will be Mali-G72 MP12.
  • Pixel density is also amazing and the final score reached to 429 pixel per inch.
Since Huawei is awesome, the P20 will be their upcoming flagship model and will rule Pakistani markets. The rumored features of this have driven me crazy, and I have no doubt that the Huawei P20 will do the same for you. Almost everything about the impending marvel is in its rightful place, and it can compete in any race in addition to having mind-blowing characteristics. The fantastic Huawei P20 will arrive soon, and a significant list of its specifications has already been published on a well-known website. This indicates that the time of the introduction is ideal. If I’m not mistaken, the device’s incredible and potent Hisilicon Kirin 960 chipset is the first of several upgrades that have been made.

Huawei P20 price in Pakistan

 Huawei P20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65000/-

Huawei P20 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.1
Dimensions149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTwilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 970
GPUMali-G72 MP12
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2244 Pixels (~429 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.3″, OIS) + 20 MP (f/1.6, 27mm), Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, 2x lossless zoom, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video 1080p
Front24 MP, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (front mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Also Read

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei's...

 

