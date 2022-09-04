Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs
In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket....
The new Huawei P50 Pro, which ends in “Plus,” has been introduced. The upcoming smartphone in the series is still mostly unknown to us. The renderings of the next smartphone, with the model number RODENT950, were released by the renowned leaker OnLeaks. The initial details about the upcoming Huawei P50 Pro Plus are being transmitted by the leaker. The smartphone will be equipped with a Kirin 9000 chipset and a 2.86 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming smartphone’s chip indicates that it will be a flagship model. The 6.6-inch display of the Huawei P50 Pro Plus sports an OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels.
Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 204,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 72.6 x 9.0 mm
|Weight
|226 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 28(700), 38(2600), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.86 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G78
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2640 Pixels (~433 PPI)
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3, HDR10, 90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Five Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS Periscope + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth),LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, cerramic back, cerramic frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins),, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W
