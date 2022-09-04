Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

The smartphone will be powered by a 2.86 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Display of the device is 6.6 inches that provide a resolution of 1200 x 2640 Pixels.

This device has got an IP68 dust/water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins).

The new Huawei P50 Pro, which ends in “Plus,” has been introduced. The upcoming smartphone in the series is still mostly unknown to us. The renderings of the next smartphone, with the model number RODENT950, were released by the renowned leaker OnLeaks. The initial details about the upcoming Huawei P50 Pro Plus are being transmitted by the leaker. The smartphone will be equipped with a Kirin 9000 chipset and a 2.86 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming smartphone’s chip indicates that it will be a flagship model. The 6.6-inch display of the Huawei P50 Pro Plus sports an OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels.

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 204,999/-

Huawei P50 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 9.0 mm Weight 226 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 28(700), 38(2600), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.86 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Kirin 9000 GPU ARM Mali-G78 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1200 x 2640 Pixels (~433 PPI) Extra Features DCI-P3, HDR10, 90Hz Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) Camera Main Five Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS Periscope + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth),LED Flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR; gyro-EIS) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, cerramic back, cerramic frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins),, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W

