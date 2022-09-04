Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification
Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & full specification

Advertisement
  • The smartphone will be powered by a 2.86 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • Display of the device is 6.6 inches that provide a resolution of 1200 x 2640 Pixels.
  • This device has got an IP68 dust/water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins).
Advertisement

The new Huawei P50 Pro, which ends in “Plus,” has been introduced. The upcoming smartphone in the series is still mostly unknown to us. The renderings of the next smartphone, with the model number RODENT950, were released by the renowned leaker OnLeaks. The initial details about the upcoming Huawei P50 Pro Plus are being transmitted by the leaker. The smartphone will be equipped with a Kirin 9000 chipset and a 2.86 GHz Octa-Core processor. The upcoming smartphone’s chip indicates that it will be a flagship model. The 6.6-inch display of the Huawei P50 Pro Plus sports an OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels.

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Huawei P50 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 204,999/-

Huawei P50 Pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions158.2 x 72.6 x 9.0 mm
Weight226 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 28(700), 38(2600), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.86 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetKirin 9000
GPUARM Mali-G78
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1200 x 2640 Pixels (~433 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3, HDR10, 90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
CameraMainFive Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS Periscope + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth),LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR; gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Infrared face recognition, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, cerramic back, cerramic frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins),, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W
Advertisement

Also Read

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs

In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 will record 8K video at 30 fps
Samsung Galaxy S23 will record 8K video at 30 fps
Infinix Zero Ultra India released date is December 20 (Expected)
Infinix Zero Ultra India released date is December 20 (Expected)
Infinix hot 9 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix hot 9 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro Duo announced with 120Hz Screens, 50MP Camera
Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro Duo announced with 120Hz Screens, 50MP Camera
OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story