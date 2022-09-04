Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

256 gigabytes of internal storage capacity to give room for a massive amount of data.

Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the best processor.

There will be a 6.6-inch OLED display panel.

Advertisement

The latest smartphone from Huawei, the P50 Pro, features some incredible specs. With this latest smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pro, also being a member of the P-series, the business appears to have struck gold. HiSilicon Kirin, an Octa-core processor, will power the smartphone to deliver the performance you require. The next Huawei P50 Pro has 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is among the highest RAM capacities currently offered for smartphones. The new Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the best processor and RAM available, which will unquestionably place the device in the flagship category. There will be a 6.6-inch OLED display panel.

Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 159,999/-

Huawei P50 Pro specs

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 Dimensions 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 195 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, White, Pink, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1228 x 2700 Pixels (~449 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 40 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (B/W), Dual LED Flash Features Leica optics, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (214[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to quad-band: GLONASS (4), BDS (4), GALILEO (3), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4360 mAh – Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W

Also Read Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket....