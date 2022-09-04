Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Advertisement
  • 256 gigabytes of internal storage capacity to give room for a massive amount of data.
  • Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the best processor.
  • There will be a 6.6-inch OLED display panel.
The latest smartphone from Huawei, the P50 Pro, features some incredible specs. With this latest smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pro, also being a member of the P-series, the business appears to have struck gold. HiSilicon Kirin, an Octa-core processor, will power the smartphone to deliver the performance you require. The next Huawei P50 Pro has 12 gigabytes of RAM, which is among the highest RAM capacities currently offered for smartphones. The new Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the best processor and RAM available, which will unquestionably place the device in the flagship category. There will be a 6.6-inch OLED display panel.

Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 159,999/-

Huawei P50 Pro specs

BuildOSHarmony OS 2.0
Dimensions158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm
Weight195 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, White, Pink, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1228 x 2700 Pixels (~449 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 40 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (B/W), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (214[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/240fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to quad-band: GLONASS (4), BDS (4), GALILEO (3), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4360 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs

In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket....

