Huawei P50 Pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs
In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket....
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, White, Pink, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1228 x 2700 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 64 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 40 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (B/W), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (214[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to quad-band: GLONASS (4), BDS (4), GALILEO (3), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4360 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, Fast wireless charging 50W
