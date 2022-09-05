Huawei will debut smartphones, laptops, smartwatches at IFA 2022

vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification
Huawei used IFA 2022, Berlin’s ongoing electronics event, to unveil a plethora of new products for international markets.
The Chinese technology industry has suffered significantly since it was outlawed in the US. Formerly a global leader in smartphones, Huawei is now competing for market share even within its own country.
Having said that, the tech company is nonetheless keen on introducing new phones in foreign markets, even if they lack Google services.
Huawei expands its global product portfolio this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones, the Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10, as well as the wellness Huawei Watch D wearable.
According to Huawei, the 60MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera was designed with photography in mind, particularly selfies.
Meanwhile, one of the key differences between the Nova 10 series’ basic and Pro models is the addition of a second 8MP portrait camera on the front of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.
Huawei also debuted the new MateBook X Pro at IFA 2022. The laptop has been updated with 12th generation Intel Core CPUs and features a 14.2-inch 90Hz FullView display with the “most sophisticated touchpad ever found on a MateBook,” according to Huawei.
The Windows 11 laptop includes a new Huawei Shark Fin Fan cooling system, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage, a 60Wh battery, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Huawei Watch D is not a new product; it was first introduced in China in December of last year. The smartwatch is now available in Europe, but the company did not provide pricing or availability information.
