Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is working on a new phone called the Y9 2019, which will be available. Huawei, a Chinese company, is getting ready to release a new top-of-the-line smartphone in its Y series.

The smartphone will have great features, so let’s take a look at the Huawei Y9 2019.

The smartphone has a screen that is 6.5 inches in size. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM, as well as 64 or 128GB of internal storage.

The Y9 2019 boasts a greater resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels on the front, which is appropriate for its display.

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 2019 specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8. 1 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 400GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected]30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 5V/2A 10W

