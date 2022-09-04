Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Huawei Y9 2019

  • Huawei is releasing a new phone called the Y9 2019.
  • The phone has a dual camera system on the back and front and runs the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system.
  • It also boasts a greater resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels on the front.
Huawei is working on a new phone called the Y9 2019, which will be available. Huawei, a Chinese company, is getting ready to release a new top-of-the-line smartphone in its Y series.

The smartphone will have great features, so let’s take a look at the Huawei Y9 2019.

The smartphone has a screen that is 6.5 inches in size. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM, as well as 64 or 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a dual camera system on the back and front and runs the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system.

The Y9 2019 boasts a greater resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels on the front, which is appropriate for its display.

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 2019 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 400GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
FrontDual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected]30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Charging 5V/2A 10W

