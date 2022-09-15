Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan & features.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has 4GB of RAM and internal storage that can be added up to 64/128GB.

The phone has a Kirin 710F processor and runs the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.

The handset includes a 16MP pop-up selfie camera in addition to a triple back camera arrangement.

This smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. The phone is available in three colors: black, blue, and green.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm Weight 197 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Emerald Green , Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh

Price Price in Rs: 33,999 Price in USD: $253

