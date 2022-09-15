Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan & features.

Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of
Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has 4GB of RAM and internal storage that can be added up to 64/128GB.
The phone has a Kirin 710F processor and runs the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.
The handset includes a 16MP pop-up selfie camera in addition to a triple back camera arrangement.
This smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. The phone is available in three colors: black, blue, and green.
The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 33,999 Price in USD: $253
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.