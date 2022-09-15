Advertisement
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan & features.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has 4GB of RAM and internal storage that can be added up to 64/128GB.

The phone has a Kirin 710F processor and runs the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.

The handset includes a 16MP pop-up selfie camera in addition to a triple back camera arrangement.

This smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery and allows quick battery charging. The phone is available in three colors: black, blue, and green.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
Weight197 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEmerald GreenMidnight Black, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
FrontPop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: 33,999    Price in USD: $253

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
