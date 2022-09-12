In-built video conferencing effects for Google ChromeOS may be added shortly

The developers of ChromeOS are reportedly working on adding video capabilities.

Once upon a time, not too long ago, face-to-face meetings were required. But many of those things have changed since key occurrences, and the tools have only become better. There are many different services, and each has advantages of its own. However, each platform also has a wealth of tools and optimizations that greatly enhance quality of life. Now it appears that those improvements may be coming to ChromeOS users in a future release.

The developers of ChromeOS have reportedly been trying to provide native video capabilities to the operating system, according to 9to5Google. For instance, the ability to add background blur is one of the most popular video upgrades that you will find in almost any video conferencing tool. No matter the setting, this enables people to have some privacy while participating in a conference.

The code for this feature has been discovered, and it appears that machine learning will be used to apply the filter, necessitating the use of a more advanced ChromeOS device. Another effect that appears to be in development is one called “portrait relighting,” which will let viewers basically relight the subject of the video. Looking deeper into the code, it appears that an auto-framing functionality may also be in the works.

