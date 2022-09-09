Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Hot 12 Play launched for Only $110
The Hot 12 Play, the newest member of the Infinix Hot 12...
A new gadget from Infinix’s low-cost Hot 10 line is the Hot 10 Play. With a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 chipset, the newcomer offers outstanding performance.
It is powered by XOS 7, which is based on Android 10 Go.
The smartphone’s 6.82-inch big IPS LCD touchscreen features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a pixel density of 263 PPI.
The display is supported by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU for a superb and fluid user experience. It comes in the hues of Purple, Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, and Aegean Blue.
Its enormous 6000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery is more than enough to stream movies and play games all day without having to worry about running out of power.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G25
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|440 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 55 days
|Talktime
|up to 53 hrs
Advertisement
Price
|Price in Rs: 15,999 Price in USD: $79
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.