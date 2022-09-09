Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features.

A new gadget from Infinix’s low-cost Hot 10 line is the Hot 10 Play. With a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 chipset, the newcomer offers outstanding performance.

It is powered by XOS 7, which is based on Android 10 Go.

The smartphone’s 6.82-inch big IPS LCD touchscreen features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a pixel density of 263 PPI.

The display is supported by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU for a superb and fluid user experience. It comes in the hues of Purple, Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, and Aegean Blue.

Its enormous 6000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery is more than enough to stream movies and play games all day without having to worry about running out of power.

Infinix Hot 10 Play in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.0
Dimensions171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
Weight207 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G25
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features440 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
Standbyup to 55 days
Talktimeup to 53 hrs
Price

Price in Rs: 15,999     Price in USD: $79
