Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The newest smartphone from Infinix, the Hot 10, has been unveiled. The pricing of the smartphone is likewise fair, and the device has mid-range specifications. The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, one of the potent ones often found in mid-range smartphones, powers the Inifinix Hot 10.

Users of Inifinix’s Hot 10 can expect lightning-fast processing. The mobile phone’s total execution speed is made lightning quick by the 4 gigabytes of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 powering the gadget. The internal storage space of the Inifinix Hot 10s is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a lot of data for daily use. Additionally, the smartphone has a specific slot that can be utilised to expand the internal storage of the Hot 10 by Inifinix mobile phone. A microSD card that is an external storage device can be used to add an additional 256 gigabytes. However, the device’s internal storage is sufficient to prevent you from using this option.

The back of the Inifinix 10 is home to a quad camera arrangement. 16 megapixels are on the primary sensor. In addition to the depth sensor, the secondary lens has a 2 megapixel resolution. QVGA megapixels make up the fourth of the Inifinix Hot’s 10 sensors. The phone has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera system.

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels is included in the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a Li-Po Non-removable 5200 mAh battery, and a sensor on the back of the device will guard the data stored there.

Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus , Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs

Also Read Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications This Infinix Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built...