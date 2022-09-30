Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications
This Infinix Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built...
The newest smartphone from Infinix, the Hot 10, has been unveiled. The pricing of the smartphone is likewise fair, and the device has mid-range specifications. The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, one of the potent ones often found in mid-range smartphones, powers the Inifinix Hot 10.
Users of Inifinix’s Hot 10 can expect lightning-fast processing. The mobile phone’s total execution speed is made lightning quick by the 4 gigabytes of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 powering the gadget. The internal storage space of the Inifinix Hot 10s is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a lot of data for daily use. Additionally, the smartphone has a specific slot that can be utilised to expand the internal storage of the Hot 10 by Inifinix mobile phone. A microSD card that is an external storage device can be used to add an additional 256 gigabytes. However, the device’s internal storage is sufficient to prevent you from using this option.
The back of the Inifinix 10 is home to a quad camera arrangement. 16 megapixels are on the primary sensor. In addition to the depth sensor, the secondary lens has a 2 megapixel resolution. QVGA megapixels make up the fourth of the Inifinix Hot’s 10 sensors. The phone has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera system.
A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels is included in the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a Li-Po Non-removable 5200 mAh battery, and a sensor on the back of the device will guard the data stored there.
The Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 38 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 36 hrs
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.