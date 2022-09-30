Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement

  • Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The newest smartphone from Infinix, the Hot 10, has been unveiled. The pricing of the smartphone is likewise fair, and the device has mid-range specifications. The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, one of the potent ones often found in mid-range smartphones, powers the Inifinix Hot 10.

Users of Inifinix’s Hot 10 can expect lightning-fast processing. The mobile phone’s total execution speed is made lightning quick by the 4 gigabytes of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 powering the gadget. The internal storage space of the Inifinix Hot 10s is 64 gigabytes, which is sufficient to store a lot of data for daily use. Additionally, the smartphone has a specific slot that can be utilised to expand the internal storage of the Hot 10 by Inifinix mobile phone. A microSD card that is an external storage device can be used to add an additional 256 gigabytes. However, the device’s internal storage is sufficient to prevent you from using this option.

The back of the Inifinix 10 is home to a quad camera arrangement. 16 megapixels are on the primary sensor. In addition to the depth sensor, the secondary lens has a 2 megapixel resolution. QVGA megapixels make up the fourth of the Inifinix Hot’s 10 sensors. The phone has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera system.

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels is included in the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a Li-Po Non-removable 5200 mAh battery, and a sensor on the back of the device will guard the data stored there.

Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999.

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & full specifications

This Infinix Note 12 will have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor built...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story