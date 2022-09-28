Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Inifinix Hot 10 will be Infinix’s newest smartphone.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor and 64 gigabytes of storage.

The phone has a 5200 mAh battery and a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/- Infinix Hot 10 full specs

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor ), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB micro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs

